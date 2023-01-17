Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a rare January tropical weather system outlook for the Atlantic.

The centre issued the outlook on Monday detailing a strong, non-tropical low pressure system off the east coast of the US in the Atlantic.

It’s a strong storm that’s set to lose power. It’s currently located around 300 miles north of Bermuda.

It was moving north on Monday, when it was unable to become a subtropical or tropical cyclone, ABC News reported.

The system was behind the snow striking the coast of New England on Sunday and Monday, with areas of Massachusetts getting 4.5 inches. Boston has had snowfall below average this winter season, but received 3.5 inches in the blast.

On Monday afternoon, winds reached almost 60 mph and the system has been labelled as Invest 90L – a naming system employed by the National Hurricane Center to identify areas where meteorologists are reviewing activity for tropical development.

NHC Meteorologists have said that it’s highly unlikely that the system will develop into a tropical storm as it’s moving towards cooler waters. But warnings are still in place for the area where the weather system is located with 20-foot waves being possible.

FOX Forecast Center senior meteorologist Jordan Overton said “this is the same system that is bringing ice and snow to parts of Maine today,” according to the New York Post.

Atlantic storms rarely form in January, with the hurricane season spanning from 1 June to 30 November.

The last hurricane to occur in January was Hurricane Alex in 2016. The Category 1 hurricane made landfall in the Azores islands in Portugal as a tropical storm.

