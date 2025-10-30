Sycamore Gap tree stump caged in netting to prevent tributes harming regrowth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stones, tokens and tributes left by visitors at the Sycamore Gap tree stump could threaten its potential survival, the National Trust has said.

The fenced-off stump has shown signs it could regrow, as shoots emerged from it earlier this year, but the actions of visitors leaving physical tributes could put the tree at risk, the charity said.

A protective cage of wire mesh netting has been added to existing fencing to prevent visitors from touching the stump, and leaving items on surrounding soil and the stump itself.

Visitors have been leaving tributes at the National Trust site since the tree was illegally felled in September 2023.

The charity said the shoots offer hope for the tree’s future and, to protect its chance to regrow, worked with the Northumberland National Park Authority to reinforce its protection.

The stump lies within a natural gap in the landscape next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, and belonged to a tree estimated to be at least a century old.

The tree was deliberately felled by Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers. They were convicted of criminal damage in July and sentenced to more than four years in prison.

The National Trust has described the stump as “extremely fragile”, and said items placed on or near it could damage its chance of recovery. The new netting will help to prevent visitors from climbing the fence to do so.

Visitors are asked to instead enjoy the site from the designated path, and share their memories through “photographs and stories” rather than physical tributes.

Shoots growing from the stump have lost their leaves with the change of season, and the stump will be dormant over winter.

The National Trust expects a larger enclosure will be needed before next spring to give the tree more space as more shoots reach the existing fence.

Visitors wishing to touch the felled tree are invited to view the largest section of it, which is on display at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre, in Hexham, Northumberland.

General manager for the National Trust at Hadrian’s Wall, Andrew Poad, said: “Since the loss of the tree, we’ve been deeply moved by the public’s response. Shoots have emerged from the stump, offering hope for the future.

“However, this regrowth is extremely fragile. Every step on the soil or contact with the stump risks damaging the tree’s chance of recovery.

“The fence and netting are in place for a vital reason: to give nature the space and protection it needs to heal.”

Chief executive officer of Northumberland National Park Authority, Tony Gates, said: “The regeneration of the stump offers hope to many people, and it has been uplifting to see the tree defiantly growing despite the trauma it endured.

“To give it the best chance of survival and growth, we ask visitors to respect the protective measures in place.

“This is a moment for patience and care, allowing nature to do what it does best.”