Thousands of trees to be felled as climate change helps diseases spread

Ash and larch trees have been hard hit by the spread of diseases exacerbated by climate change

Samuel Webb
Thursday 09 December 2021 12:45
Comments
<p>Ash trees being felled at Hardcastle Crags, West Yorkshire</p>

Ash trees being felled at Hardcastle Crags, West Yorkshire

(Woodland Trust)

Large areas of woodland will be lost this winter because of pathogen tree diseases, The National Trust has said.

At least 30,000 ash trees are expected to be felled at a cost of £3m (up from £2m last year) because of ash dieback.

The National Trust said changing weather patterns means it is seeing the “worst effects” of tree diseases.

Ash dieback, caused by a fungus called Hymenoscyphus fraxineus, originated in Asia and spread to Europe via the global plant trade.

With its windborne spores, the fungus spreads quickly, causing leaf loss, bark lesions and dieback in the crown of the tree, where the branches emerge from the trunk.

Recommended

And tens of thousands of larch trees will also be felled across the Lake District after an outbreak of the disease Phytophthora ramorum, a fungal-like organism that causes the death of a wide range of trees and shrubs. Urgent felling will take place at several sites, with Holme Wood among the worst affected by the disease.

A National Trust spokesperson said: “Changing weather patterns caused by climate change mean we’re seeing the worst effects of ash dieback and other diseases at the places in our care.

“Mild, wet winters create ideal conditions for disease and pests to spread. Prolonged drought, flooding and high temperatures also mean that the trees are likely to be stressed and more vulnerable to disease.”

Woodlands in the South Lakes have been badly hit, including Tarn Hows and Coniston. Wasdale, Langdale, and Crummock have also been affected.

A new disease Phytophthora pluvialis - discovered in Cornwall - and an outbreak of the eight-toothed spruce bark beetle in the south-east of England have also raised concerns.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in