Rare upland landscapes on English-Welsh border protected with expanded reserve

The 1,500 hectare Stiperstones Landscape national nature reserve is triple the size of the previously protected area.

Emily Beament
Wednesday 13 August 2025 12:29 BST
New Stiperstones Landscape national nature reserve expands protected area to more than 1,500 hectares (Alamy/PA)
New Stiperstones Landscape national nature reserve expands protected area to more than 1,500 hectares (Alamy/PA)

More than a thousand hectares of rare uplands have been secured for wildlife, as a nature reserve on the English-Welsh border expands to triple its original size.

The new Stiperstones Landscape national nature reserve will conserve 1,562 hectares (3,900 acres) of heathland, ancient woodland, bogs and acidic grasslands linked by unique geology, safeguarding an area more than three times the size of the original Stiperstones reserve.

Government agency Natural England said the new reserve combined existing protected sites with more than 1,100 hectares of additional land managed by partner organisations to link up habitats and protect rare plants and threatened wildlife such as the bilberry bumblebee.

It will capture carbon, manage flood risk and improve water quality, and preserve ancient quartzite tors, where Wild Edric and his fairy queen Godda of Saxon legend are said to still gallop whenever England faces peril, Natural England said.

The new reserve forms part of the “King’s Series of National Nature Reserves”, created to mark Charles’s lifelong support for the natural environment, with 25 new protected areas planned by 2028.

Tony Juniper, chairman of Natural England, said: “Enhancing and expanding our nature-rich landscapes is one of the most critical actions we must take to achieve our stretching environmental targets; this landmark moment for nature recovery is the next step on that path.

“Collaboration across this landscape will protect the upland heath and ancient woodland conserving rare species while also creating more opportunities for local people to experience the joy of nature first hand.”

Forestry England, The Linley Estate, Shropshire County Council, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Middle Marches Community Land Trust and Natural England have joined forces to deliver the new reserve.

Dr Richard Keymer, Middle Marches Community Land Trust chairman, said: “Middle Marches Community Land Trust is delighted that the Stiperstones National Nature Reserve is to be extended and will include two areas of land that we own, Minsterley Meadows and Norbury Hill.

“Larger areas of land managed for nature will make them more resilient in the face of a changing climate,” he said.

