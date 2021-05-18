World’s new net zero roadmap: What does it mean for fossil fuels in the UK?

T

here is “no need” for new fossil fuels. That was the stark verdict of a major new report released on Tuesday by the International Energy Agency, a highly influential organisation that plays a key role in shaping energy policies in countries around the world.

The conclusion came from the IEA’s Net Zero Roadmap – a first-of-its kind blueprint for how the global energy sector can effectively end its contribution to the climate crisis by the middle of the century. The roadmap sees fossil fuel demand drop dramatically as the world strives to slash its greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades, rendering any new project expansion unnecessary.

“Beyond projects already committed as of 2021, there are no new oil and gas fields approved for development in our pathway, and no new coal mines or mine extensions are required,” the report says.