Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A major storm is expected to hit the northeast this weekend, bringing recordable snowfall to areas that haven’t seen it in two years.

Meteorologists predict an impactful winter storm will hit the northeast United States this weekend, likely bringing snow and rain to several cities along Interstate 95. Now, New York is bracing for its first winter storm of 2024, with The National Weather Service for New York reporting that accumulating precipitation is possible, though the specifics are not yet clear.

New York City is going on nearly two years without recordable snowfall, alongside Baltimore and Philadelphia. Meteorologists attribute these streaks to rising global temperatures and a lack of low pressure systems passing through the area. This storm has the potential to end these two-year streaks.

“Our first chance for some accumulating and potentially impactful snowfall this season will occur for some this weekend,” the National Weather Service for Philadelphia wrote on X. “There still remains quite a bit of uncertainty with this storm, but we will have more details in the coming days.”

The storm could impact states as far south as Texas, bringing heavy rain and triggering flooding concerns for the Gulf Coast, Fox Weather reports. The storm will first hit the southeast US on Friday night before travelling along the Atlantic coast into Saturday.

However, it’s possible in the coming days the forecasted storm path changes.