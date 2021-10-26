New York and New Jersey under state of emergency as nor’easter strikes

New York and New Jersey have been placed under states of emergency as a nor’easter is expected to dump up to five inches of rain over the region.

The leading edge of a string of thunderstorms arrived in the tri-state area on Monday night, sparking several flash flood warnings.

Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York, declared a state of emergency for more than 20 counties earlier on Monday and directed various state agencies to prepare to send aid to impacted areas.

A person walks through Times Square during a nor'easter in New York on 26 October 2021. (REUTERS)

“I am proactively declaring a State of Emergency to ensure we can provide the necessary resources to respond to this storm and protect lives and property in regions where the forecast is calling for significant rainfall,” Ms Hochul said.

Governor Phil Murphy issued a declaration in New Jersey soon after, warning that “severe weather conditions” are expected through the next several days.

A Nor'easter is rolling into the East Coast. Damaging winds are expected to be the main threat, with some isolated threats of large hail or tornadoes. Flood and flash flood watches are in effect from southern New Jersey to northern Massachusetts.https://t.co/vPecjWh6dD pic.twitter.com/3AhcMSCpxc — New Day (@NewDay) October 26, 2021

The National Weather Service (NWS) has predicted the storm system could produce between two and five inches of rain through Wednesday night, with rates exceeding one inch per hour at times.

The heavy rainfall could spark flash flooding of low-lying waterways and areas with poor drainage, the NWS said.

High winds also threaten to cause power outages, downed trees and travel delays.

The storm is categorised as a nor’easter because it is driven by northeasterly winds along the coast.

It is the first such storm to impact the region this fall, and Accuweather forecasters say it may be followed by multiple others in the final week of October.

Forecasters said it’s possible the current storm could strengthen into a bomb cyclone, making it the third to strike the US in a week after two similar storms descended on the West Coast.