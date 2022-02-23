US holds biggest ever offshore wind sale along New York and New Jersey coastline

Half a million acres were up for grabs on Wednesday along the New York and New Jersey coastline in the US’s largest ever offshore sale for wind power.

It is the first offshore sale for the renewable power by the Biden administration. President Joe Biden has pledged to decarbonize the US electric grid by 2035 as part of his plans to tackle the climate crisis.

The leases are in 488,201 acres of shallow waters in an area called the New York Bight, between Long Island and New Jersey.

The move is a big leap in US offshore wind power development which currently only has two small facilities, off Rhode Island and Virginia.

The first commercial-scale offshore project called Vineyard Wind has been approved,15 miles from the Massachusetts coastline. It will generate renewable energy for more than 400,000 homes.

Wind energy provides more than 10 per cent of total electricity generation in 16 states, according to the Department of Energy, and nearly a third in Kansas, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Oklahoma.

In 2020, wind energy supplied more than 8 per cent of total US electricity generation.

