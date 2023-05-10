Searchers in New Zealand find body of teenager who died during school trip into caves

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first death from New Zealand’s severe flooding was reported as authorities found the body of a teen who went missing in a flooded cave during a school trip.

The high school student went inside a cave at the Abbey Caves in Whangarei for a visit on Tuesday when heavy rain lashed Auckland yet again this year.

The teen was accompanied by a group of 15 students and two adults who were on an outdoor education class, but the others managed to make it out safely.

The body of the student was recovered on Tuesday after rescue efforts throughout the day.

The school trip raised concerns as forecasters had warned of heavy rain approaching, yet officials chose to proceed.

Whangarei Boys' High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith shared her deep sadness and shock on Facebook, as she called the incident “hugely upsetting” for all those involved.

“In time we will seek to understand how this situation occurred, but for now I ask that we stay united as a WBHS community and provide support where required,” the principal wrote.

Police superintendent Tony Hill said the police’s focus was to support those affected, and they were trying to understand how the situation occurred.

“We acknowledge this event has been very distressing for the school and wider community, and that there are a number of questions the public will have,” police superintendent Hill said in a statement.

“At the moment, police’s focus is on supporting those affected.”

Auckland declared a state of emergency due to heavy rainfall and flooding, leading to emergency services responding to more than 200 calls on Tuesday.

Many calls were for floodwaters entering buildings, landslides, falling trees and trapped cars. Furthermore, several train and bus services were cancelled, and people were urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

This year, back-to-back severe weather has wreaked havoc on the North Island of New Zealand.

In January, floodwaters hit Auckland, killing four people. In February, Cyclone Gabrielle caused the death of 11 people.

Prime minister Chris Hipkins said it was a difficult time for the region. He said he was yet to find out all the details on what had happened to the student.

“I do want to express my deep concern there and my absolute support for the school community,” Mr Hipkins said.