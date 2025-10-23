More NHS sites to get funding for solar panels under Government scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More NHS sites in England are to receive funding from publicly owned Great British Energy for solar panels to cut bills, the Government has said.

Around 70 extra sites, from hospitals to mental health facilities, will be able to install the clean energy technology as part of an expansion of the scheme for solar panels in the NHS, schools and military sites across England, as well as funding for other parts of the UK.

Funds for the programme have been boosted to £255 million to now support around 260 NHS sites, 250 schools and 15 military sites.

Under the expanded scheme, 34 NHS trusts – including 10 already in the programme – will get funding for solar installations at one or more sites, with the average site saving an estimated £35,000 a year on bills.

The scheme could deliver lifetime savings on energy bills of up to £325 million for the NHS, which can be spent on frontline services, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said.

Energy minister Michael Shanks said: “Great British Energy is helping your local hospital save money on its bills, to be reinvested into the frontline, from nurses to medical equipment.

“Across the country, solar panels are going up on rooftops or car park canopies to power operating theatres with clean, homegrown power.

“This is our clean energy superpower mission in action, protecting our public services with lower bills and energy security.”

Chris Gormley, chief sustainability officer at NHS England, said: “This investment will help more trusts slash their energy bills and reinvest those savings directly into frontline care – continuing to support our patients and communities while driving further progress towards a lower carbon, more sustainable health system.”