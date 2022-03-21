Nigel Farage cancels launch of campaign against net zero after second venue pulls out

Nigel Farage has cancelled the launch of his new campaign against net zero after a second venue pulled out of hosting it.

Organisers of the Vote Power Not Poverty rally claimed “a wave of abuse, threats and intimidation” had led them to scrap the event, which had been scheduled to take place in Bolton on Saturday.

The launch of the campaign, which is calling for a referendum on the government’s pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, was originally due to be held at Bolton Wanderers’ stadium but the football club pulled out amid a fan backlash.

The rally was set to be relocated to 3D Centre, a wedding and function space, but campaign organisers told The Independent on Monday they had cancelled the event entirely after that venue also pulled out.

“Amid increasing security concerns, it is becoming clear that we cannot guarantee a safe environment within which people can come together to participate in the rally and so we have no alternative but to cancel,” the campaign said in a statement.

It added: “Be assured that though our rally in Bolton will not go ahead, our campaign to provide cleaner air, improved sustainability and truly affordable energy to Britain will continue unfettered.”

Mr Farage, a GB News host and former Brexit Party leader, previously accused Bolton Wanders of a “Moscow-style rebuke to free speech” after the League One football club declined to host one of the rallies.

He announced the net zero campaign earlier this month in an article on the Mail on Sunday.

Mr Farage, who said his aim was to "kill off Boris Johnson’s ruinous green agenda,” insisted on Monday that his campaign was “gaining traction”.

The campaign’s website makes a number of unsubstantiated claims about the UK’s legally binding 2050 net zero target, which it claims will “make the older be colder and poorer due to higher energy bills" and “harm young people and future generations with fewer jobs, higher bills and less money”.

Experts have denounced it as “disengenous” and economically illiterate.