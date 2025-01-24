Opposition heats up over plans for livestock ‘megafarm’ in Norfolk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Environmental campaigners have criticised plans for what they call a “US-style megafarm” in Norfolk that are currently under consultation.

Major livestock producer Cranswick has put forward proposals to expand a site in the village of Methwold into one of the UK’s largest industrial farms, producing millions of chickens and tens of thousands of pigs a year.

However, it has faced major opposition among locals and activists, who have urged West Norfolk Council to reject the planning application over fears the farm will lead to significant increases in emissions, threatening both local and national climate targets.

Thousands of objections have so far been lodged on grounds including waste, odour, traffic, water and air quality.

Allowing this megafarm to proceed without properly assessing its climate impact would be deeply irresponsible and fly in the face of the council’s declared climate emergency Lily O'Mara, Sustain

During the final day of consultation on Friday, campaign groups Feedback Global and Sustain put forward a joint submission in which they argued the application contains serious flaws.

They claimed Cranswick provided an inadequate assessment of the direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions that the site would generate.

The full climate impact of major developments must now be considered in planning decisions following the landmark Supreme Court ruling last year quashing Surrey Council’s planning permission for new oil wells at Horse Hill.

The planning application also comes against the backdrop of Government plans to overhaul the planning system in pursuit of economic growth, with Environment Secretary Steve Reed recently vowing to make it quicker for farmers to build infrastructure to boost food production.

Green groups were quick to warn that loosening planning regulations could create “megafarms” and contribute to river pollution from chicken faeces.

Feedback Global and Sustain argued the Methwold plans will cause significant climate and environmental impacts, and that there are no options presented for mitigating them.

They also said the application threatens legally binding targets, plans and policies, citing the council’s 2021 declaration of a climate emergency and its strategy to reduce emissions across transport, industry and housing.

Elsewhere, the groups pointed to past complaints and enforcement actions against Cranswick, which related to issues such as ammonia emissions and river pollution.

Natasha Hurley, campaigns director at Feedback Global, said: “The stakes couldn’t be higher. This megafarm would lock in emissions increases for years at a time when urgent action is needed to reduce them.

It’s clear that pigs will fly before Cranswick will provide a lawful and accurate assessment of the Methwold site Jake White, WWF

“Local councils have a responsibility to lead the way on climate action and that is why King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council must listen to the huge opposition by firmly rejecting this application, which would be an environmental disaster.”

Lily O’Mara, climate justice officer at Sustain, said: “Allowing this megafarm to proceed without properly assessing its climate impact would be deeply irresponsible and fly in the face of the council’s declared climate emergency.

“What we really need to see is both local and national government investing in healthy and sustainable food.”

Jake White, head of legal advocacy at WWF, said their calculations show the farm could generate up to 50,000 tonnes of CO2 per year – equivalent to a person flying between London and New York 34,000 times – as well as 13,000 tonnes of manure and slurry annually without proper plans in place to dispose of it.

“It’s clear that pigs will fly before Cranswick will provide a lawful and accurate assessment of the Methwold site,” he said.

“This site is unlawful, unsustainable, and unpopular. We urge the council to do the right thing and refuse to grant permission to devastate the local environment.”

A West Norfolk Council spokesperson said: “When published, the planning report will deal with all the issues raised during the consultation.”

The PA news agency has contacted Cranswick for comment.