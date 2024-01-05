Northeast US braces for first major winter storm of 2024

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A major storm is expected to hit the northeast this weekend, bringing recordable snowfall to areas that haven’t seen it in two years.

Meteorologists predict an impactful winter storm will hit the Northeast United States this weekend, likely bringing snow and rain to several cities along Interstate 95. Now, several cities are bracing for their first winter storm of 2024.

New York City, Baltimore and Philadelphia are all going on nearly two years without recordable snowfall. Meteorologists attribute these streaks to rising global temperatures and a lack of low-pressure systems passing through the area. This storm has the potential to end these two-year streaks.

On Thursday evening, the National Weather Service for New York City forecast an inch of snow for the Big Apple, noting that two to three inches is possible but unlikely. The “immediate urban corridor” of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will also just see a “wet coating of snow,” the National Weather Service for Philadelphia wrote on X.

For the Northeastern US, the peak of the storm will hit Saturday night into Sunday morning, the National Weather Service for Boston forecasts.

Residents of Boston, Massachusetts should expect four to six inches of snow, meteorologists say. Meanwhile, those west of Boston, as well as residents of Rhode Island and Connecticut, can expect up to 12 inches of snow.

Meteorologists say some interior regions of New York along with northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut could get six to eight inches, with 12 inches possible as a worst-case scenario.

The storm could impact states as far south as Texas, bringing heavy rain and triggering flooding concerns for the Gulf Coast, Fox Weather reports. The storm will first hit the southeast US on Friday night before travelling along the Atlantic coast into Saturday and Sunday.