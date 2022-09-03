California wildfire injures ‘several people’ and destroys multiple homes

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A California wildfire has injured ‘several people’ and destroyed multiple homes as more than 7,500 residents have been forced to evacuate.

The Mill Fire in Northern California has spread to more than 900 acres and is threatening the small towns of Weed, Lake Shastina, and Edgewood, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

Suzi Brady, a Cal Fire spokeswoman, said that several people were injured and taken to a hospital, but did not know the extent of the injuries, reports the Associated Press.

She told reporters that the blaze was being fanned by winds of up to 36mph and that 200 firefighters are battling it on the ground and from the air.

The fire began on the property of a lumber mill owned by Roseburg Forest Products, north of the town of Weed, California.

Rebecca Taylor, communications director for Oregon-based Roseburg Forest Products said the company did not know where or how the fire had started on Friday.

“We’re just devastated to see this fire affecting the community in this way,” she said.