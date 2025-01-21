MPs support move for deposit return scheme for England and Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A proposed law to establish a deposit return scheme (DRS) for drinks containers in England and Northern Ireland from 2027 has been supported by MPs.

DRS involves people being charged a deposit when buying a single-use container and then receiving the money back when they hand it in for recycling at a designated return point.

Environment minister Mary Creagh said the DRS will reduce littering, boost recycling, help protect wildlife and “begin to turn back the plastic tide”.

It'll make a positive difference to every single street where we live. Nobody wants to see plastic and cans littering our beaches, rivers and seas, our roads and our parks Environment minister Mary Creagh

But the Conservatives, who initiated moves towards a DRS in 2017, opposed the measure and raised concerns over the cost implications on businesses.

The House of Commons voted 352 to 75, majority 277, in favour of the statutory instrument, which paves the way for the scheme to be introduced in England and Northern Ireland from October 2027.

The Scottish Government is expected to align its DRS to match the one backed by MPs.

The Welsh Government pulled out of the UK-wide approach last year and has always maintained that glass would be part of its scheme.

Materials included in the Westminster scheme would be single-use plastic, steel and aluminium drinks containers.

Ms Creagh said including glass recycling would add “considerable up-front costs” to the scheme.

The minister added the DRS will improve rates of recycling, telling the Commons: “By giving people money back on their bottles, we transform their plastic and metal drinks containers from a waste stream to a resource stream.

“It’ll make a positive difference to every single street where we live. Nobody wants to see plastic and cans littering our beaches, rivers and seas, our roads and our parks.

“With this scheme we will have less litter, less landfill, less harm to our precious wildlife, which is under such pressure, and we really will begin to turn back the plastic tide.”

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said the Government’s impact assessment showed the scheme would have a net cost to business per year of £288 million.

He said: “That’s a £2.7 billion indirect cost over the 10-year appraisal period.

“That would be another unsustainable cost heaped on to business, which would be an unwelcome addition to the growing headwinds on enterprise that this Government has created.”

Mr Griffith said consumers would have to “bear the burden”, adding: “It’s a highly regressive cost burden that would disproportionately hit those on the lowest income.”