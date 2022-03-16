Powerful earthquake hits Japan off Fukushima coast as tsunami warning issued

A powerful earthquake has shaken Japan and triggered tsunami warnings after it struck off the coast of Fukushima.

The tremor had a magnitude of 7.3 and hit in the ocean around the northeast of the country, meteorologists said.

It caused buildings to shake after it struck around 11.30pm local time (2pm GMT) on Wednesday.

People in Japan called it the “longest” and “scariest” earthquake they had ever experienced as they took to social media after it happened.