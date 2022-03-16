Powerful earthquake hits Japan off Fukushima coast as tsunami warning issued
A powerful earthquake has shaken Japan and triggered tsunami warnings after it struck off the coast of Fukushima.
The tremor had a magnitude of 7.3 and hit in the ocean around the northeast of the country, meteorologists said.
It caused buildings to shake after it struck around 11.30pm local time (2pm GMT) on Wednesday.
People in Japan called it the “longest” and “scariest” earthquake they had ever experienced as they took to social media after it happened.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies