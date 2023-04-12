Satellite image reveals how global ocean ocean is hotter than ever

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Satellite imagery released on Monday has provided visual evidence of new disturbing findings that the global ocean is hotter than ever.

The average global ocean temperature is now 21.1 degrees Celsius - surpassing the previous record of 21C set in 2016, according to preliminary data from the US government agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), released last week.

This week, a satellite image from the Copernicus European Union space programme showed the changes in Sea Surface Temperature (SST) in the Mediterranean and off the Atlantic coasts of the Iberian Peninsula and North Africa, is 3 degrees Celsius higher than the expected or normal temperature for the period.

The alarming rise in ocean temperature has significant implications with climate experts warning of more extreme weather events and marine storms around the world.

The ocean is heating up due to the climate crisis driven by the excessive amounts of greenhouse gas emissions entering the atmosphere, largely from burning fossil fuels.

The ocean is absorbing approximately 90 per cent of the heat trapped by greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, according to scientific studies. This makes the ocean a crucial component in regulating the Earth’s climate system

While the average ocean temperatures have not been as high in the past few years due to a weather phenomenon called La Niña, which is characterised by cooler sea temperatures along the tropical west coast of South America, experts believe that we may be heading towards El Niño.

El Niño is a weather event where the Pacific Ocean waters are unusually warm, and it can exacerbate the warming trend of the oceans. The second-hottest globally averaged ocean temperatures coincided with the last El Niño that ran from 2014 to 2016, according to the Noaa data.

Reports by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have warned of the devastating consequences of rising global temperatures. It said that by 2100, the ocean will take up 2 to 4 times more heat than between 1970 and the present if global warming is limited to 2C, the target of the Paris Agreement, and up to 5 to 7 times more at higher emissions.

The warming of our oceans has far-reaching consequences, from extreme weather events to the loss of marine biodiversity.

As the ocean heats up, it leads to the melting of polar ice caps, resulting in a rise in sea levels. This additional water in the sea is then picked up into the water cycle, intensifying rainfall and increasing the severity of storms such as hurricanes.

Warmer ocean temperatures also pose a grave threat to marine wildlife, as it can disrupt ecosystems and cause widespread coral bleaching in tropical reefs.

Climate experts warn that the increasing trend of ocean warming is a clear sign of exacerbating climate crisis and underscores the urgent need for global action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of global warming.