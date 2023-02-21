Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has put rail operator, Norfolk Southern, on the hook for the cleanup of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the EPA, the legally binding order means that Norfolk Southern will be required to identify and clean up contaminated soil and water resources.

The company also must reimburse the EPA for cleaning services offered to residents and businesses, conducted by the agency’s staff and contractors.

Norfolk Southern is ordered to attend and participate in public meetings at EPA’s request and post information online.

A workplan for the environmental damage cleanup must be approved by the EPA, according to the memo.

“If the company fails to complete any actions as ordered by EPA, the Agency will immediately step in, conduct the necessary work, and then seek to compel Norfolk Southern to pay triple the cost,” it added.

The Independent has emailed Norfolk Southern seeking comment.

EPA administrator Michael S. Regan returned to East Palestine on Tuesday and was set to hold a press conference at 12.30pm.

This breaking news article is being updated