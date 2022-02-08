UK set to approve six more oil and gas fields despite climate pledges

Six more oil and gas fields in the North Sea are reportedly set to be approved this year, despite a government pledge to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Rishi Sunak - who said last week he wanted to encourage more investment in new fossil fuel drilling - is reported to have pressed the business secretary to fast-track applications.

A new oil and gas field in the North Sea has already been given the green light this year - just two months after the UK held the global climate Cop26 summit. Green groups fiercely criticised the move, accusing the government of hypocrisy and taking action that “only worsens the climate crisis.

It is set to be followed by half a dozen more approvals for fossil fuel drilling this year, according to The Telegraph.

The sites have reportedly already been given a preliminary licence by ministers and are expected to be approved by the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), the UK regulator.

The Telegraph reported there were fears in the Treasury over how the move to net-zero could impact the economy, while a Whitehall source told the newspaper the business secretary was “pushing for more investment in the North Sea” during the transition for “domestic energy security” as well.

The UK declined to join an international alliance aimed at ending new oil and gas projects at the Cop26 summit in November hosted in Glasgow.

MPs and experts told The Independent the UK needed to shift to renewables to protect itself from energy crises such as the current one - which is behind soaring household bills.

Mr Sunak also faced criticism over his endorsement of more investment in new fossil fuel drilling in the North Sea last week. The chancellor said the UK needed natural gas as part of its transition to net zero - but environmental groups slammed it as a step in the wrong direction amid current climate goals.

According to the International Energy Agency, natural gas is the “cleanest burning” fossil fuel - but still emits greenhouse gases.

The OGA declined to comment on reports of six new oil and gas fields. The UK government has been approached for comment.