Massive oil spill in The Bahamas
The environmental disaster occurred in waters off Exuma
Some 30,000 gallons of oil have spilled into the ocean in The Bahamas, according to government officials.
The environmental disaster occurred in Exuma waters overnight on Tuesday, according to Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper on Wednesday.
Mr Cooper said that the spill was caused by The Arabian, a vessel contracted for Sun Oil, as it was offloading fuel at the Old Navy Base in George Town, The Nassau Guardian reported. “We are advised at the moment that the oil is contained in the bay the area of the Exuma Sailing Club,” the acting PM said.
Officials in The Bahamas were visiting the site of the spill on Wednesday morning and an update would be forthcoming, a government representative told The Independent.
This is breaking story. More follows
