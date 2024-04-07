Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A massive wildfire is tearing across northwestern Oklahoma, triggering evacuations and leaving firefighters injured.

The blaze, named 57 Fire, has burned 5,000 acres since it erupted on Saturday in Woodward County, some 130 miles from Oklahoma City.

It is unclear how the fire started but it’s being fueled by 60mph winds in the region. The blaze was 0 per cent contained on Sunday, according to Oklahoma’s department of emergency management.

Firefighters across the state have been drafted to tackle the blaze, according to local broadcaster KOCO. Jared Brittain and Max Clark, from the Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department, suffered burns when their truck was overcome by flames on Saturday.

Mr Clark suffered burns to his left arm but was discharged from hospital on Sunday. Mr Brittain was burned on both arms, his head, and his face. He is receiving ongoing hospital treatment, according to Mooreland Fire Department.

Evacuation notices were issued for Sharon and the nearby town of Woodward, News9 reports but lifted by Saturday evening. The population of Sharon and Woodward, Oklahoma is approximately 12,000.

It is unclear if any homes have been destroyed.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said that he had requested FEMA's assistance and that the state was setting up evacuation shelters.

"The State has requested Fire Management Assistance from FEMA to aid our response to the ongoing wildfire," he wrote. "For those in the evacuation zone, shelter is available at 1209 9th Street in Woodward, OK 73801. God Bless our first responders and all Oklahomans in harms way."

Firefighters and emergency responders at the scene of a wildfire in Woodward County, Oklahoma, on Sunday 7 April, 2024 ( Chris Pinkston and Jason Lawrence / Vici Fire Department )

Oklahoma's Forestry Service's Fire Suppression Group responded to the blaze this weekend to provide support and coordination. Forestry service aircraft were brought in to help battle the blaze from the air.

57 Fire is currently the largest in the state but other blazes have been reported in Blaine, Dewey, Kay, Roger Mills and Woods counties.

The National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a fire danger warning until 3pm on Sunday for portions of western Oklahoma and northern Texas.

"A Fire Danger Statement has been issued (through 3 PM) for portions of western Oklahoma/north Texas. This is for areas generally along and west of a line from Cherokee-Lawton-Wichita Falls," the NWS said in a Facebook post.

"Outdoor burning and activities that can cause sparks/flames should be avoided."