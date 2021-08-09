Chilling video shows people up to their necks in water in elevator during Omaha flash floods

A dramatic video has emerged of the moment a group of people got stuck in a lift in Omaha, Nebraska, as it filled up with water during flash floods that have wreaked havoc in several parts of the state.

The footage shared on Sunday by Tony Luu, a radio producer, shows a group of people stuck in an elevator in a building in Omaha. They struggled to keep their heads above water while desperately waiting to be rescued.

A woman in the video can be seen holding her phone above her head and trying to make a call, while another person stands on an elevated platform.

“It was like something out of a movie,” Mr Luu, who also shot the video, told ABC13. He was inside the elevator with his friends to check for any damage done to his apartment at 10pm local time on Saturday. Before the elevator doors could open, however, water rushed in from the vents and filled the inside rapidly.

“Once it got to my stomach, we kind of figured, ‘Ok, this is real,’” Mr Luu said. He said he and his friends made frantic calls for help, to police and the people they know. Mr Luu said he called his roommate, who works in maintenance for the building. “We might die if you don’t come help us,” he told his friend.

Mr Luu said that the water was already up to his neck, even while standing on a hand railing, when it became clear emergency responders might not come in time.

Thankfully, Mr Luu’s brother, roommate and a third person were able to get the doors open from outside in the lobby. The water rushed out – taking those inside with it. “I was swimming out,” Mr Luu told WTVD-TV.

Torrential rains drenched eastern Nebraska on Saturday night, leading to flash flooding. Thunderstorms were accompanied by 60 mph winds and hail. Several other videos have emerged from the region, revealing the extent of the devastation.

In another clip, a parking area can be seen covered with water, with flood water reaching up to the tyres. One Twitter user showed photos of cars piled up as a result of strong flood water.

More photos and videos shared on social media show several other roads and parking lots filled with water, making them look like streams or rivers, as power outages affected 18,000 residents.