Stores in Philadelphia ran out of water bottles over the weekend after the city’s tap water was deemed unsafe by officials following a chemical spill in the Delaware River tributary.

Panicked residents in Pennsylvania’s largest city rushed to secure safe drinking water after officials from Philadelphia Water, the city’s water department, initially advised residents to switch to bottled water “out of an abundance of caution”.

City officials had also advised residents to stock up to two days of water for emergency use.

Photos and videos on social media showed empty shelves at the water section of many stores and residents queueing to buy water bottles.

The advisory was reversed by Philadelphia’s water department on Sunday via an updated press release that said officials were now “confident” the local tap water was “safe to drink and use at least through 11.59pm Monday, March 27, 2023”.

“There is no need to buy water at this time,” said the release.

“Customers can fill bottles or pitchers with tap water with no risk at this time.”

“The water that is currently available to customers was treated before the spill reached Philadelphia and remains safe to drink and use for bathing, cooking, and washing,” the advisory further said.

While no contaminants have been found in the city’s water system, more than 30 zip codes were listed as potentially impacted by the spill.

The advice and the subsequent reversal followed after over 8,100 gallons of a latex-finishing solution leaked from a chemical facility of manufacturing company Trinseo into a creek in Bucks County that entered the Delaware River tributary.

The chemical, butyl acrylate, was one of the substances released in the East Palestine train derailment in Ohio.

Trinseo said the release resulted from an equipment failure at its facility in Bristol.

Local and federal agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission are investigating the incident.

“We are working with the responsible party and local and federal agencies to ensure a safe response effort,” said Jonathan Theel, the commander of Delaware Bay’s coastguard sector.

The health risks associated with the chemicals are “very low”, according to Mike Carrol, deputy managing director for the city’s Office of Transportation.

City officials, however, have advised residents to continue to monitor the situation and follow updates from local officials.