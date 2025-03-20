People urged to enjoy blossom spectacle as warm weather kick-starts spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warm temperatures could kick-start this year’s blossom display, the National Trust says as it urges people to celebrate the natural spring spectacle.

The conservation charity is predicting a more “typical” year for the annual blossom displays, after last year’s early start, with blackthorn and cherry plum trees the first to burst into flower.

And with temperatures set to reach 20C in some places as spring begins, the National Trust is urging UK workers to get outside for their break and enjoy the “mood-lifting” benefits of blossom.

But see-sawing temperatures could bring a sting in the tail for blossoming trees, with further frosts likely.

Head of gardens and parks at the National Trust Sheila Das said: “The warm period with high temperatures nudging 20C a fortnight ago certainly pushed things on with buds starting to emerge on early flowering cherry and pear trees in our gardens and blackthorn popping out excitedly in hedgerows.

“The colder temperatures last week slowed things down again and with today’s temperatures anticipated to once again tip up towards 20C in some places, it’s this changeability that could bring a sting in the tail given that we can expect further frosts.”

Polling by YouGov for the National Trust shows that 94% of people report feeling happy when seeing blossom in the spring.

But just one in 10 working Britons spend breaks outdoors in their nearest green space, or in nature for a walk or to sit among trees, the survey found, so the charity is urging workers to “take a big blooming break” to enjoy the sight of spring blossom.

Annie Reilly, blossom programme manager at the National Trust, said: “The joyful sight of blossom after such a grey, cold and stormy start to the year is a real mood lifter.

“And it’s well known that spending time in nature can boost your wellbeing.

“With the season only lasting a few weeks – it’s really important to enjoy it while we can.

“Our simple ask is for people to take a break to explore their streets or nearest green space for signs of blossom – and if they have nearby green spaces or parks close to where they work – maybe try sitting under blossoming trees to get a lift from nature.”

The charity has also been planting new blossom trees over the winter, including new traditional orchards at Killerton, Devon, planting a “lost” orchard at Lytes Cary in Somerset and putting in more than 4,000 blossoming trees to create new hedgerows in the Lake District.