PG&E to pay $55m to avoid criminal prosecution for two major California wildfires
The Dixie Fire is 2021 was one of the largest in the state’s history
Utility company Pacific Gas & Electric is set to pay $55 million to avoid being criminal prosecuted over two major wildfires in California.
The Dixie Fire last year, which exploded into one of the largest in the state’s history, and the 2019 Kincade Fire were both started by aging power lines owned by the company.
PG& does not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlements which will funnel financial damages to hundreds of homeowners who lost their properties.
More follows
