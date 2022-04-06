Pinterest bans climate misinformation in ‘first’ by major social platform
Company lays out rules on climate denial including conspiracy theories for content and adverts
Pinterest has announced today that it is banning climate misinformation across its platform.
The company says that this makes it the first major social network to lay our clear rules on spreading false or misleading climate change information, including conspiracy theories, across content and ads.
This article is being updated
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies