Campaigners lose court fight over UK Government climate inaction

Plan B said it planned to appeal.

Tuesday 21 December 2021 17:28
Comments
<p>Climate activists outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London</p>

Climate activists outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London

(PA)

An environmental campaign group that challenged the lawfulness of the Government putting “the safety of short-term corporate profit over the welfare of ordinary people” has lost a High Court fight.

Plan B Earth had argued that ministers had not taken "practical and effective" steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The group wanted Mr Justice Bourne to give activists the go-ahead for a judicial review, but he refused to grant permission.

Plan B argued that climate change and human rights legislation had been breached, and claimed ministers had failed to take practical and effective measures to adapt and prepare for the current and projected impacts of climate change.

Activists wanted a declaration that ministers’ "failure" to take practical and effective measures to meet their climate change commitments arising under the Paris Agreement and the 2008 Climate Change Act breached the 1998 Human Rights Act 1998.

Recommended

Plan B said it planned to appeal.

"If the courts are bound to ignore the scientific evidence of what is needed to safeguard life, then ‘the right to life’ is no more than an illusion in a political economy which privileges the safety of short-term corporate profit over the welfare of ordinary people," said director Tim Crosland after the ruling.

"We’ll appeal to the Court of Appeal and, from there, to the European Court of Human Rights."

Mr Justice Bourne said the contention that the 2008 Climate Change Act had been breached did not "get off the ground".

He added: "Disagreement with the merits of those proposals and policies (etc.) does not give rise to an arguable case that there has been a breach of the statutory duties."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in