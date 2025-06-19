Charging for plastic shopping bags can actually lead to cleaner beaches, study shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plastic bag bans and fees are actually working to help decrease litter along shorelines, researchers reveal.

Local laws enforcing bans or fees for plastic shopping bags are associated with a 25 to 47 percent decrease in plastic bag litter found during shoreline cleanups, according to a new study in the peer-reviewed journal Science.

The researchers found a decrease in plastic bags along all bodies of water, but the evidence suggests plastic bag regulations have the largest effect along lakes.

The study also shows that some plastic bag regulations are more effective than others. Full bans and fees are more effective than partial bans, likely because of exemptions for thicker plastic bags, the authors wrote.

Anna Papp, one of the authors and an environmental economist and postdoctoral associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told The New York Times the study shows plastic bag litter reliably decreases when local lawmakers implement regulations.

open image in gallery Researchers found a 25 to 47 percent decrease in the number of plastic shopping bags that are littered on shorelines in areas with bans and regulations ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“This is not a once-in-time snapshot of plastic litter, but really is something that keeps happening again and again,” Papp said.

Environmental scientist Dr. Zoie Diana told the Times the study shows that this decrease in plastic bag litter “wouldn’t have happened anyway...these policies are working.”

Plastic bag bans and fees are growing in popularity. More than 100 countries regulate the bags, and 175 countries are in talks to create the first-ever global plastics treaty, according to the study.

In the U.S., at least 11 states have banned plastic bags altogether, and more than 200 counties have implemented bans or regulations.

Dr. Erin Murphy, manager of Ocean Plastics Research for the Ocean Conservancy, told CNN that plastic bags are more dangerous to marine life than other types of litter.

That’s because they’re lightweight and can be blown into the environment more easily, Murphy noted. Plastic bags can also kill animals that eat them or become entangled in them.

“They’re hard to recycle, they’re single-use, and they’re lightweight, and so they blow very easily in the wind,” she told CNN. “Even if we’re trying to properly manage them, it’s easy for them to escape waste management systems and get into the environment.”