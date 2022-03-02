The United Nations Environment Assembly has approved a resolution to create the world’s first ever global plastic pollution treaty, describing it as the most significant green deal since the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

The approval means work will now begin to set out legally binding rules on plastic waste which should be finalised by the end of 2024.

Member states have held talks for over a week in Nairobi to agree on an international pact to rein in the world’s soaring plastic pollution, which is threatening the health of ecosystems around the world.

Heads of State, Ministers of environment and other representatives from 175 nations erupted into applause at the moment the deal was made.

The UNEA said the "landmark agreement" would address "the full lifecycle of plastic from source to sea".

Plastic production has risen exponentially in the last decades and now amounts to some 400 million tons per year – a figure set to double by 2040.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), said the agreement is "the most important international multilateral environmental deal since the Paris climate accord".

"This is a historic moment," he said. "I congratulate everyone involved for bringing us to this point. But a lot of work lies ahead to deal with the sheer scale of plastic pollution."

He added: "Plastic pollution is everywhere, from the deepest ocean trench to the highest mountain peak. We see this pollution. We feel its climate impacts. We live with the sheer waste of taking a versatile, durable material and making it disposable – losing all value instead of retaining it.

"Now we must make the wrong-headed way we manufacture and use plastic the past."

The announcement has been welcomed by conservation groups.

Marco Lambertini, director general of WWF International, said world leaders were on the way to creating a "cleaner and safer future", but warned that implementing the treaty will take determination.

He said: “We stand at a crossroad in history when ambitious decisions taken today can prevent plastic pollution from contributing to our planet’s ecosystem collapse.

"By agreeing to develop a legally binding global treaty on plastic pollution, our world leaders are paving the way for a cleaner and safer future for people and the planet.

“But our work is far from over – world leaders must now show even more resolve in developing and implementing a treaty which addresses our current plastic pollution crisis and enables an effective transition to a circular economy for plastic."

More follows...