US to end single-use plastics on public lands and national parks by 2032
The pledge was made as part of World Ocean Day on Wednesday
The Biden administration has announced a plan to phase out single-use plastics on public lands and national parks by 2032.
The pledge was made as part of World Ocean Day on Wednesday.
The order was issued by Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland, and aims to reduce the procurement, sale and distribution of single-use plastic products and packaging.
More follows
