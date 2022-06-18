‘Secret’ population of polar bears living in seemingly impossible habitat

‘They are the most genetically isolated polar bears in the world’

Vishwam Sankaran
Saturday 18 June 2022 14:49
Newly found polar bear population sheds light on species' future

A previously unknown population of polar bears that adapt to limited sea ice access due to global warming by hunting from freshwater ice pouring into the ocean from glaciers have been discovered by scientists.

While most polar bears rely on sea ice to hunt seals, scientists found this distinct, isolated population uses freshwater ice at the marine terminal glacial fronts as a platform to hunt seals year-round.

The study was published in the journal Science by researchers, including those from the University of Washington in the US.

