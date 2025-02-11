Experts working to trap illegally released ‘feral’ pigs in the Cairngorms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Animal experts have located and are working to trap a number of illegally released “feral” pigs in the Cairngorms.

On Monday, the animals were released in the Uath Lochans area of the park, and the Cairngorms National Park Authority said they seemed to be “relatively domesticated”.

On Tuesday, Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) said its staff are trying to humanely trap the now-located animals, stating it would take advice from NatureScot and Police Scotland on what to do with them.

It said the pigs must be contained for their own welfare and also due to the risk of spreading diseases through the park.

FLS north region area wildlife manager Tom Cameron said: Forestry and Land Scotland North Region Area Wildlife Manager Tom Cameron said: “FLS staff have located the pigs and are now working to contain them.

“As we work to do this, we are asking anyone not involved with the operation to stay away from the area so trained staff can do their job and the animals are not unduly stressed or startled.

“From their behaviour, it is apparent that these are domesticated pigs and the hope is we can live trap the group using a corral trapping system.

“Once caught, FLS will take advice from NatureScot and Police Scotland on what to do with them.”

He added: “It is important to contain the pigs. This is for their own welfare and because we don’t know their origin or whether there is the potential for them to spread any disease across domesticated livestock in the area.”

Police Scotland said it is aware of the incident, but is not actively involved at this stage.

On Monday, the park authority said on Facebook: “We are aware that feral pigs have been spotted in an area of the Cairngorms National Park near Uath Lochans.

“The park authority is working closely with partners: including NatureScot and FLS; to ascertain the full facts on the ground and FLS is currently attempting to trap the animals.

“The animals appear to be relatively domesticated and it is likely that this is an illegal release.

“The park authority condemns any illegal release of animals in the strongest possible terms.”

It comes after four lynx were illegally released in the park last month, one of which died shortly after they were captured.

Scottish Land and Estates (SLE), which supports rural businesses, has condemned the “reckless” release of the pigs, and encouraged anyone with information to contact police.

Ross Ewing, director of moorland at SLE, previously said: “This appears to be a reckless and illegal act which demonstrates a total disregard for both animal welfare and the wider environment.

“We saw the tragic consequences of last month’s illegal lynx release, which resulted in the death of one of the animals.

“Those responsible for these incidents show little concern for the welfare of the species they release or the serious impacts they could have.

“Anyone with information about this incident should contact Police Scotland by calling 101.”

A NatureScot spokesman previously said: “We are aware of a number of sightings of feral pigs in the Insh area.

“FLS are leading on trapping these animals and we are liaising with partner agencies to ascertain the full circumstances of how they came to be in the area.

“We understand that Police Scotland has also been informed of the situation.”