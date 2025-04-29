Gardeners urged to stop thinking of wildflowers as weeds as no mow May kicks off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Householders are being urged to rethink their attitude to wildflowers in gardens, as polling shows many still see blooms such as dandelions and daisies as weeds.

The call from conservation charity Plantlife comes as it kicks off its annual “no mow May” campaign to encourage homeowners to leave their mower in the shed for the month, and into the summer, to boost flowers and wildlife.

Polling of more than 2,000 people by Opinion Matters for the charity found more than half (56%) of those quizzed thought dandelions were a weed, while almost as many (52%) labelled thistles as weeds.

A quarter of people (26%) thought clover was a weed, while just over a fifth (21%) thought the same for buttercups and daisies.

The polling also shows many people want to remove plants they consider to be weeds, with concerns they spread too quickly, are unattractive, are signs of an unkempt, neglected garden, and compete with flowers and grass for pace and nutrients.

But a quarter of those quizzed think some weeds have beautiful flowers and can add to a garden’s charm, while a fifth saw them as a vital source of pollen and nectar for pollinators.

The polling also revealed just a third of people mowed their lawn every two to three weeks during May, with more than a fifth mowing once a week or more, just as many flowers are starting to bloom.

That includes wildflowers commonly found in lawns and gardens such as dandelions, daisies, buttercups, clover and thistles which provide food for pollinators and other wildlife.

Plantlife says gardeners can help a range of species by relaxing their mowing regime and creating different zones such as functional short turf alongside perennial herbaceous borders and flowering lawn.

Lawns with the highest number of wildflowers – from yellow rattle and white clover to selfheal, cowslips and even orchids – are those which have patches with grass of different lengths, the charity says.

And longer grass will encourage species such as burnet moths, nursery web spiders and grasshoppers, while waxcap fungi including blackening waxcap or witches’ hat can flourish in unfertilised, mossy lawns.

Nicola Hutchinson, director of conservation at Plantlife, said: “It’s time to rethink wildflowers – they aren’t weeds, they are unsung heroes of the natural world.

“Key to garden ecosystems, wildflowers support pollinators, insects and even birds, playing an important role in the food chains for wildlife.

“With over 23 million gardens in the UK, using no mow May as the starting point for relaxing mowing through the whole summer can deliver big wins for plants, pollinators, people and the planet.”

Sarah Shuttleworth, specialist botanical adviser at Plantlife, added: “If you struggle dealing with long grass, even a reduction in mowing to once a month throughout the summer can boost lawn biodiversity.”

And she said householders who do not have a garden could still transform yards or balconies into a “mini haven” for plants and pollinators.

Plantlife also campaigns for public spaces, such as parks and road verges, to be managed in wildlife-friendly ways, with Mark Schofield, road verges and green spaces adviser at Plantlife, saying: “Changing the way we manage grassland creates space for nature, while still meeting community needs.

“It reimagines road verges as wildlife corridors, supporting biodiversity and helping to build climate resilience, while keeping roadsides safe,” he said.