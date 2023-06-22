US postal worker collapses and dies on the job during extreme heat in Dallas

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A postal worker in Texas collapsed and died while delivering mail in Dallas during a period of extreme heat, according to the US Postal Service.

The worker, Eugene Gates Jr, was going door-to-door on his route on Tuesday, when the heat index had reached 115 degrees in the region. He collapsed in a front yard, where a homeowner discovered him and attempted CPR.

A cause of death has not been determined, though the heat index in the Dallas area was the highest it has reached since 1980.

Heat index is an approximation of the experienced temperature by a human and considers both the air temperature and the relative humidity of a region.

Once air temperature reaches, 103F, it enters the "danger" category. That level of heat can cause humans to experience cramps or suffer the effects of heat exhaustion. Prolonged exposure to dangerous levels of heat can result in heat stroke and potentially death, according to the National Weather Service.

"The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered yesterday involving a Lakewood Post Office Letter Carrier," the USPS said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time."