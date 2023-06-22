Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US postal worker collapses and dies on the job during extreme heat in Dallas

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 22 June 2023 19:02
Comments

A postal worker in Texas collapsed and died while delivering mail in Dallas during a period of extreme heat, according to the US Postal Service.

The worker, Eugene Gates Jr, was going door-to-door on his route on Tuesday, when the heat index had reached 115 degrees in the region. He collapsed in a front yard, where a homeowner discovered him and attempted CPR.

A cause of death has not been determined, though the heat index in the Dallas area was the highest it has reached since 1980.

Heat index is an approximation of the experienced temperature by a human and considers both the air temperature and the relative humidity of a region.

Once air temperature reaches, 103F, it enters the "danger" category. That level of heat can cause humans to experience cramps or suffer the effects of heat exhaustion. Prolonged exposure to dangerous levels of heat can result in heat stroke and potentially death, according to the National Weather Service.

Recommended

"The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered yesterday involving a Lakewood Post Office Letter Carrier," the USPS said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in