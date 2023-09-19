Jump to content

Prince of Wales hails Ecuador for ‘crucial’ work in climate change battle

The president told William the environment had always been important to his country.

Tony Jones
Tuesday 19 September 2023 16:55
The Prince of Wales holds an audience with President of Ecuador, Lasso Mendoza (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Prince of Wales holds an audience with President of Ecuador, Lasso Mendoza (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales has praised Ecuador for the “crucial” work the nation is doing in the battle against climate change.

The future king, in New York for his Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, began the final day of his two-day visit by holding a bilateral meeting with the President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso.

Ecuadorians voted in a recent referendum to ban oil drilling in Yasuní National Park, located within the Amazon rainforest, and one of the most biodiverse places in the world.

The country is also pursuing other measures to promote sustainability from protecting its waters to mobilising green finance.

The two men met at the British Consul General’s official residence at 50 UN Plaza overlooking the UN building and with panoramic views of the Hudson River, during the 78th UN General Assembly.

The president told William the environment had always been important to his country.

William, speaking in the shadow of an Andy Warhol print of Queen Elizabeth II, said, “It’s amazing. This is really important it is historic what you are doing.”

The prince also remarked on yesterday’s weather saying it was “pouring down” when he arrived on Monday to learn about a project to recreate oyster reefs in New York harbour.

With blue cloudless skies above Manhattan, William said: “We could have done with this weather.”

He went on to praise Ecuador for the “fantastic work” it has done for environment.

Although he admitted it takes a “business brain” to understand the finances.

