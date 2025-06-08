Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince William has issued an impassioned call for “immediate action” to save the world’s oceans, warning that ecosystems vital for humanity’s survival are “diminishing before our eyes”.

Stressing that “healthy oceans are essential to all life on Earth”, the Prince of Wales warned that “we all stand to be impacted” by the destruction of ocean life.

In a speech to heads of state and other delegates at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco, the future monarch insisted that – despite the threat presenting a challenge like none humanity has faced before – there “remains time to turn this tide”.

But he warned that the “clock is ticking”, with bold action needed “to protect and restore our planet”.

William addressed Sunday’s forum in his role as founder of the Earthshot Prize, launched by the prince in 2020 with the aim of taking steps to tackle environmental problems within a decade.

World leaders were greeted by a blue carpet as they arrived at the event, with William meeting French president Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Prince Albert II of Monaco, and Costa Rica’s president Rodrigo Chaves Robles.

The oceans generate half the world’s oxygen, regulate the climate, and provide food for more than three billion people, William noted in his speech, which came ahead of the UN Ocean Conference, which begins in France on Monday.

But he warned: “Rising sea temperatures, plastic pollution and overfishing are putting pressure on these fragile ecosystems, and on the people and communities who depend most upon them. What once seemed an abundant resource is diminishing before our eyes.

“We all stand to be impacted, and we are all responsible for change, both negative and positive.”

open image in gallery People swim as vessels sail during the "Ocean Wonders" themed event in honour of World Oceans Day ( AP Photo/Annika Hammerschlag )

The heir to the British throne hailed the target agreed at the UN Biodiversity Summit in 2022 aiming to protect at least 30 per cent of the world’s land and sea by 2030 as “our best chance at reversing the damage done to our planet and restoring its wellbeing”.

“But the clock is ticking,” he said. “2030 is fast approaching, and only 17 per cent of land and just 3 per cent of the ocean has been fully protected. If we are to reach our goal, we urgently need to take bold action to protect and restore our planet.

“This challenge is like none we have faced before. But I remain an optimist. I believe that urgency and optimism have the power to bring about the action needed to change the course of history.”

Having filmed a conversation with Sir David Attenborough last month at the Royal Festival Hall, he praised the 99-year-old’s new documentary Oceans – released on Sunday – as making “the most compelling argument for immediate action that I have ever seen”.

open image in gallery Prince William and Sir David Attenborough recorded a discussion for the premiere of 'Ocean' at The Royal Festival Hall on 6 May ( Photo by Kensington Palace via Getty Images )

He added: “Watching human activity reduce beautiful sea forests to barren deserts at the base of our oceans is simply heartbreaking. For many, it is an urgent wake-up call to just what is going on in our oceans. But it can no longer be a matter of ‘out of sight, out of mind’. The need to act to protect our ocean is now in full view.”

“The ocean is under enormous threat, but it can revive itself. But only if we act now,” said the prince.

On Saturday, William’s office released a clip from his recent conversation with Sir David, in which the veteran broadcaster tells him: “The thing which I am appalled by, when I first saw the shots that were taken for this film are what we have done to the deep ocean floor.

“If you did anything remotely like it on land, everybody would be up in arms.”

Referring to the words of Sir David in his closing remarks, William told the auditorium of 1,800 people on Sunday: “Halfway through this decisive decade, I call on all of you to think big in your actions.

“Let us act together with urgency and optimism while we still have the chance. For the future of our planet, for the future generations, we must listen to the words of Sir David Attenborough: ‘If we save the sea, we save our world.’”

Additional reporting by agencies