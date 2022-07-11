Climate protestors block airport, roads in ultra-wealthy Hamptons summer towns

Protestors on Monday blocked off access to the East Hampton, NY airport for a climate protest inside a town famous for its wealthy summer visitors.

One of the groups involved in the action, New York Communities for Change (NYCC), tweeted: “Sorry Hamptonites, no private jets or helicopters leaving today!”

Monday’s airport protest continues a weekend of climate protests in the Hamptons region. The East Hampton Star reports that protestors have been arrested during actions on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

“The billionaires and 1% are out of control. They are taking almost all the wealth we generate, evicting us, and even causing the planet to overheat,” NYCC tweeted.

The Independent has reached out to New York Communities for Change for comment.

According to the group’s Twitter account, activists had blocked off a main road in Southampton, NY on Friday, protested along a beach on Saturday, blocked off a main road in East Hampton on Sunday and continued with the airport protest on Monday.

Ten people were arrested in total during the weekend protests, according to reporting at the Star. NYCC said on Twitter that at least five people had been arrested at the airport on Monday.

