Just Stop Oil activists glue themselves to The Last Supper at Royal Academy

Climate activists have glued themselves to a sixteenth century painting at the Royal Academy in protest against climate inaction and the continued production of planet-heating fossil fuels.

Campaigners from the group Just Stop Oil glued their hands to the frame of a copy of Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper attributed to one of the artist’s pupils, Giampietrino.

It was the latest in a series of protests by the group targeting the art world, which it wants to do more to address the climate crisis.

Five activists stuck themselves to the frame of the painting after spraying across the wall below it “no new oil”. Within minutes half a dozen security guards and those with RA lanyards ushered visitors and journalists out of the room and one told the protesters that the police had been called.

The group said they targeted the painting because of the food crisis caused in part by climate change (Saphora Smith/The Independent)

Mr Bramwell, 50, who was among those to target the iconic painting with superglue, said the protest group had chosen The Last Supper because people around the world are currently experiencing a food crisis caused in part by rising global temperatures.

“Food production is down and crops are failing,” he said. “Any more oil production or new oil infrastructure projects are going to tip us over the edge possibly to 2 degrees of warming.”

More follows.