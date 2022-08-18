Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sixteen people are dead and 36 others missing after a flash flood hit Qinghai province in western China amid the ongoing torrential rains, according to Chinese media reports.

Heavy and sudden downpours in Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County of Qinghai province started late on Wednesday, causing flooding in the mountains and triggering landslides, according to China‘s state broadcaster CCTV.

The flash floods affected an area with more than 6,000 people and over 1,500 houses, CCTV said.

The local government has sent a rescue team of 2,000 people and more than 160 vehicles for disaster relief.

Emergency authorities described the situation as a “mountain torrent” disaster, which results from heavy squalls in mountainous areas.

China has been hit with a series of climate change-induced extreme weather events with heavy rains leading to flooding of historic scale in some areas along with heatwaves and droughts in others.

More details to follow.