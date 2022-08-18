China flash floods: 16 dead and 36 missing in Qinghai province
Sudden rainstorm triggers landslide and diverts river resulting in floods
Sixteen people are dead and 36 others missing after a flash flood hit Qinghai province in western China amid the ongoing torrential rains, according to Chinese media reports.
Heavy and sudden downpours in Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County of Qinghai province started late on Wednesday, causing flooding in the mountains and triggering landslides, according to China‘s state broadcaster CCTV.
The flash floods affected an area with more than 6,000 people and over 1,500 houses, CCTV said.
The local government has sent a rescue team of 2,000 people and more than 160 vehicles for disaster relief.
Emergency authorities described the situation as a “mountain torrent” disaster, which results from heavy squalls in mountainous areas.
China has been hit with a series of climate change-induced extreme weather events with heavy rains leading to flooding of historic scale in some areas along with heatwaves and droughts in others.
More details to follow.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies