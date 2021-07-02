Queen tells climate discussion: we must ‘change the way we do things’

The Queen has said consumers must “change the way we do things” as she spoke with climate experts in Edinburgh during a visit to Scotland.

She was touring the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) on Friday with Princess Anne as part of the traditional Royal Week in Scotland.

She arrived at the venue in a hybrid Land Rover, which she was quick to point out was “electric.”

Chatting to experts from Climate XChange at the University of Edinburgh venue, she could be heard commenting on climate change.

“It does mean we are going to have to change the way we do things really, in the end,” she said.

The royals also met representatives from the Children’s Parliament who presented them with a pair of rowan trees.

The trees are to be planted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy — a UK-wide initiative to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee next year.

Anne Marte Bergeseng, who works at Climate XChange, explained to PA that her discussion with the monarch had covered “everything, essentially” about a more green future and what this could mean for the way in which we live.

The event came to an end with the Queen unveiling a plaque for the institute as well as listening to a speech given by university principal Peter Mathieson.

He spoke about the challenges that the workforce have had to face during the pandemic, as well as what they could mean for the future.

Following the presentation, the Queen remarked: “It’s very unnatural for us, obviously we’re going to have to change our lives a bit.

“Nothing can be quite normal again or what we thought.”

Dave Reay, ECCI executive director, called the royal visit “amazing.”

“It’s a massive honour to have Her Majesty and Her Royal Highness come to visit the ECCI and be so interested in all the different actions we have been taking.

“It was a lovely event.”