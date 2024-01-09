US hit with highest ever number of billion-dollar climate disasters in 2023

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The United States experienced a record number of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2023, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Tuesday.

There were 28 separate events that caused losses in excess of $1bn - the highest number since the federal agency began keeping tally four decades ago.

On the list were 17 storms, four major floods, two tropical cyclones, two tornado events, a winter storm, a wildfire, and a combined drought/heatwave.

Among the catastrophes was the wildfire which tore through the town of Lahaina, Hawaii in August, killing around 100 people. It was the deadliest wildfire in the US for more than a century.

The same month, Hurricane Idalia smacked into Florida’s west coast as the strongest hurricane to hit the region in more than 125 years, NOAA said.

This article is being updated