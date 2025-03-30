RHS delays promise to make shows peat-free in face of ‘legislative black hole’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea Flower Show organisers have rowed back on a pledge to make the event peat-free by next year, blaming a “legislative black hole” on the issue.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) committed in 2021 to end the use of peat in all its operations by the end of 2025, including all plants at the charity’s flower shows.

But the RHS has now said it is making “concessions” to growers exhibiting at its flower shows, including its flagship event at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London, in the face of challenges in the transition to peat-free plants.

In 2026, 40% of nurseries exhibiting in the floral marquee at RHS shows will be allowed to sell “peat starter plants”, which started life grown in a small plug containing peat and were then grown on peat-free.

The concession – which applies for nurseries that are making the transition to peat-free plants – will last until 2028, the RHS said.

The charity is blaming a lack of Government legislation banning peat, little clarity over what peat-free means, and complex supply chains in which many young plants grown in peat are sourced from abroad for the delay.

Environmental campaigners have long called for laws to end sales of peat for horticulture, to restore peatlands, which in the UK form a key carbon store, provide habitat to threatened wildlife, filter water and prevent flooding, something the RHS endorses.

The RHS says the horticultural industry has made “great headway” in the transition away from peat, and the charity itself has invested £2.5 million into research into peat-free alternatives, but warns it “can’t steer this ship alone”.

The previous government pledged in 2022 that the sale of peat for private gardens and allotments would be banned by 2024, but sales remain legal, and Labour has said it is considering the next steps on measures to ban horticultural peat.

The RHS said the industry is reliant on the 60% of young plants – predominantly started off in peat – which are imported, mainly from the Netherlands.

And with no Government legislation on peat imports and complex supply chains, plant nurseries remain dependent on these lines as the UK transitions to peat-free, the charity said.

It also warns that the Government has not identified what “peat-free” actually means, as there are plants in the supply chain which have been growing for several years and which started off in peat.

So the RHS has drawn up its own definitions, which it says will help gardeners make informed choices.

They include “no new peat plants” which have been grown entirely peat-free, or are older plants containing peat extracted before the end of 2025.

There are also “peat starter plants”, which started their life in peat, for example as a plug plant, but have since been grown peat-free, and “peat plants” which have been grown in peat since the end of 2025.

The RHS said that in 2026, all show gardens, judged floral displays and trade stands at its flower shows will be no new peat plants – either 100% peat-free plants or more mature plants grown in an element of peat before December 2025.

And next year the RHS president’s award for nurseries in the Great Pavilion at Chelsea will only be open to growers who have transitioned to no new peat plants.

RHS director general Clare Matterson said: “Every decision we make is about growing an environmentally sustainable industry and maintaining our position as world leader in peat-free horticulture.

“However, without any Government legislation on banning peat, it’s not a level playing field for growers leading the charge and the RHS as a charity can’t steer this ship alone.

“Despite the lack of legislation, we along with the industry have made great headway, but it’s disappointing with so much effort, investment and trailblazing work we’ve had to make this decision today.

“Whilst some nurseries have excelled at going peat-free, it would be damaging not to support the nurseries still making huge investment in their transition to be peat-free.”

She added: “We’re an island here with no legislation on peat, little funding for research or knowledge transfer and not enough support for our voluntary peat-free ambitions.

“We need Government to step in and see UK horticulture continue to lead the way transitioning to become peat-free.”

Matt Browne, head of public affairs at The Wildlife Trusts, said: “It is high time that ministers step up to the plate and act to deliver long-promised legislation to finally ban the sale of horticultural peat.

“There is both the technology and the means to grow completely peat-free, like the plants we have sourced for our garden at RHS Chelsea, so there is no excuse for delay.

“The RHS and the gardening community are leading the way, ministers now need to follow with a legal ban to give certainty to all and ensure that across the country precious peat stays in bogs, not bags.”

An Environment Department (Defra) spokesperson said: “We are committed to protecting our nature-rich habitats – that’s why we’re investing £400 million for tree planting and peatland restoration.

“We are also looking at next steps for measures to ban horticultural peat.”