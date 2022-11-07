Sunak discusses ‘illegal migration’ with Italy’s new far-right PM

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak and Italy’s new far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni discussed “tackling illegal migration” as they met on the sidelines of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.

The Prime Minister and Ms Meloni, Italy’s first woman premier, took office within days of each other last month.

Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party leads the country’s first far-right-led government since the Second World War, a coalition that has made reducing immigration a key part of their agenda.

Mr Sunak’s Government is battling to get a grip of the deepening Channel crossings crisis at home and the number of arrivals continues to grow.

According to a Downing Street readout of the meeting, Mr Sunak and Ms Meloni “had a positive discussion on a range of shared issues and priorities, including tackling illegal migration and people-smuggling gangs”.

They also discussed climate change, a Downing Street spokesman said.

“Reflecting on the UN climate summit, they noted the importance of addressing climate change for our long-term security and prosperity.

“The Prime Minister highlighted the shock to global energy and food prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the leaders agreed to continue to take strong action to support Ukraine and hold Russia to account for its actions.

“The Prime Minister and prime minister Meloni welcomed the opportunity to meet at the start of their respective premierships and looked forward to working closely together, building on the strong partnership between the UK and Italy.”