Broadcasters urged to ensure climate crisis is key issue in election debates

The climate crisis must be a key issue during General Election debates and TV coverage, green groups have said.

Several environmental organisations have written to leading UK broadcasters ahead of the first live debate between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer on ITV on Tuesday evening.

The groups said nature and the climate crisis are of “real concern” to voters but have featured little during the campaigns.

We ask you to make a commitment to ensure that the main parties’ plans to meet our legal climate and nature targets are properly examined during the course of this campaign and communicated to the public Letter from environmental groups

“Support for climate action remains overwhelmingly high among all demographics of the UK public,” they wrote in a letter sent to the BBC, Channel 4, ITV, Sky and Global over the weekend.

“As broadcasters you have a duty to ensure that General Election coverage reflects the public’s desire to see strong and serious leadership on climate and nature recovery – and a genuine debate about the solutions.”

The groups highlighted how climate and nature are “deeply intertwined” with other key issues, like energy costs, farming, health and the cost-of-living crisis.

“The solutions are also linked,” they wrote.

“We ask you to make a commitment to ensure that the main parties’ plans to meet our legal climate and nature targets are properly examined during the course of this campaign and communicated to the public.”

The signatories were Green Alliance, WWF, Greenpeace UK, RSPB, National Trust, The Wildlife Trusts, Hope for the Future, The Climate Coalition, Wildlife and Countryside Link and Possible.

Where is the climate in this election? It’s a top five issue for the public, but you wouldn’t think it when you listen to our party leaders Hirra Khan Adeogun, Possible

Hirra Khan Adeogun, co-director of climate charity Possible said: “Where is the climate in this election? It’s a top five issue for the public, but you wouldn’t think it when you listen to our party leaders.

“We need our leading broadcasters to get the campaigns away from gaffes and infighting and onto the real issues.

“Climate solutions can bring down bills, bring up quality of life and bring the country together – so let’s have a conversation about it.”

The economy, national security, migration and the NHS have so far dominated the campaigning, as the country prepares to go to the polls on July 4.

A BBC spokesperson said: “More than ever before, the BBC is putting audiences at the centre of our election coverage.

“We will ask the questions they want us to ask, and report on the issues that matter most to them.

“We are committed to covering a range of topics across the breadth of our output including the environment and climate, and will provide analysis for each of the parties’ plans should they be elected.

“Furthermore, it’s not uncommon for campaigners to seek further coverage for the causes they champion.”

The PA news agency has contacted ITV, Channel 4, Global and Sky for comment.