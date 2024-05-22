Miami TV meteorologist blasts Ron DeSantis over new ‘Don’t Say Climate Change’ law

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Florida meteorologist has blasted Governor Ron DeSantisafter he signed a series of bills dubbed the “Don’t Say Climate Change“ laws.

Last week, Gov DeSantis signed three laws impacting climate policy and clean energy, including a bill that strips the term “climate change” from many parts of state law and repeals a 16-year-old policy listing climate change as a priority when making energy policy decisions.

The bills also prohibit wind farms offshore and near coastlines and protect against possible gas appliance bans.

“As Florida is on fire, under water and unaffordable, our state government is rolling back climate change legislation and language,” NBC6 meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin wrote on X.

Mr MacLaughlin said this legislation comes “in spite of the fact that the state of Florida, over the last couple of years has seen record heat, record flooding, record rain, record insurance rates and the corals are dying all around the state.”

“Please keep in mind the most powerful climate change solution is the one you already have in the palm of your hands: The right to vote,” the meteorologist said, addressing his viewers.

“We implore you to please do your research and know that there are candidates that believe in climate change and that there are solutions,” he added.

The so-called “Don’t Say Climate Change” laws have taken on a similar moniker to the 2022 “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida, which banned classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

There is overwhelming scientific evidence pointing to a global climate crisis which is heating the planet and contributing to extreme weather that threatens communities, particularly those on coastlines and islands.

Ron DeSantis, pictured, signed a series of bills that repeal climate change policies and language from state law. Now, a local meteorologist is pushing back ( Getty Images )

Florida is one of the most vulnerable states to sea-level rise and extreme weather. Sea levels are expected to rise up to a foot in the next 30 years, according to the Florida Climate Center. Millions of Floridians are at risk of losing their homes on the coast, including Mr DeSantis’ staunch ally, Donald Trump.

Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, located in Florida’s low-lying southern region, could be partially submerged by rising sea levels as soon as 2045.

Despite the dire consequences for Florida from the climate crisis, Mr DeSantis says the legislation is fighting against “radical” activists.

“The legislation I signed today...will keep windmills off our beaches, gas in our tanks, and China out of our state,” Mr DeSantis said last week. “We’re restoring sanity in our approach to energy and rejecting the agenda of the radical green zealots.”

DeSantis’ camp posted on social media mocking reports about the meteorologist’s statement, calling him a “media activist.”