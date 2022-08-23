Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Use of the world’s most widely used weed-killer has been linked to convulsions in animals for the first time, according to startling new research by US academics

Industrial quantities of glyphosate – the herbicide used in RoundUp weedkiller – are sprayed across agricultural land and used in gardens around the world, with a recent report warning that more than 80 per cent of urine samples from people in the US now contained glyphosate, due to its pervasiveness in the food chain.

With genetically modified glyphosate-resistant crops (originally engineered by the same company which owned RoundUp, Monsanto) now accounting for over 80 per cent of all US crops, and being grown commercially around the world, use of glyphosates is projected to rise dramatically.

However, the research now raises serious questions about the potential impact of glyphosate on the nervous system.

“It is concerning how little we understand the impact of glyphosate on the nervous system,” said Akshay Naraine, project lead and a PhD student at Florida Atlantic University and the International Max Planck Research School for Synapses and Circuits.

“More evidence is mounting for how prevalent exposure to glyphosate is, so this work hopefully pushes other researchers to expand on these findings and solidify where our concerns should be.”

The research team found that glyphosate and Roundup "increased seizure-like behaviour" in soil-dwelling roundworms.

Their investigation "provides significant evidence" that glyphosate targets some core functions of the central nervous system, most notably the GABA-A receptors in nerve cells.

The team said the GABA-A receptors "are essential for locomotion and are heavily involved in regulating sleep and mood in humans".

"What truly sets this research apart is that it was done at significantly less levels than recommended by the EPA and those used in past studies," the researchers said.

“The concentration listed for best results on the Roundup Super Concentrate label is 0.98 per cent glyphosate, which is about 5 tablespoons of Roundup in 1 gallon of water,” said Mr Naraine.

“A significant finding from our study reveals that just 0.002 per cent glyphosate, a difference of about 300 times less herbicide than the lowest concentration recommended for consumer use, had concerning effects on the nervous system.”

