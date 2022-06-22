European countries should prepare for a "total shutdown" on Russian gas supplies ahead of winter, the International Energy Agency has warned.

The agency said governments should take preparatory action, including keeping aging nuclear power stations online.

“Europe should be ready in case Russian gas is completely cut off,” said the IEA’s executive director Fatih Birol.

“The nearer we are coming to winter, the more we understand Russia’s intentions,” he told the FT.

“I believe the cuts are geared towards avoiding Europe filling storage, and increasing Russia’s leverage in the winter months.”

More follows...