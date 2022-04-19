Massive wildfires raging in Russia are ‘already double last year’
One huge blaze in the Tyumen region of Western Siberia captured on video footage
Wildfires are raging in Russia, marking an early start to fire season across the vast expanses of Siberia.
Video, published by The Siberian Times showed a huge blaze in the Tyumen region of Western Siberia. The footage shows fire crews outlined against a smoke-filled orange sky, trying to tackle the blaze. In another clip, a family of elk can be seen in the distance fleeing the flames.
The news outlet reports that Greenpeace Russia said the current wildfire area in the country was already double that of April 2021.
More follows
