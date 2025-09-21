Ex-diplomat ‘honoured’ to be appointed head of Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A scientist and former diplomat has said she is “honoured” to have been appointed as the new chief executive of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE).

Dr Julia Knights will become the 17th Regius Keeper of the centuries-old garden at the end of January 2026, when she will succeed Simon Milne, who is retiring.

Her appointment follows a career spanning more than 20 years in which she has worked in a variety of senior science, policy and public engagement roles.

Dr Knights spent 12 years as a British diplomat, leading science teams in some of the world’s leading biodiversity hotspots – including heading a research programme to identify new plant species in the Amazon rainforest.

She has worked in a number of senior roles in the UK Civil Service, where, among other things, she led the team responsible for providing the science underpinning the country’s net zero legislation.

The chartered horticulturist also has experience leading a major visitor attraction, having spent nearly six years as a deputy director at London’s Science Museum, where she oversaw the teams behind a number of blockbuster exhibitions.

Speaking following her appointment, Dr Knights said: “With the urgent crises of nature loss, climate change and social inequality, the RBGE’s mission to explore, conserve, and explain the world of plants could not be more vital.

“I am honoured to become the next Regius Keeper of the RBGE – which holds one of the richest botanical living collections on earth across four incredible gardens at Logan, Benmore, Dawyck, and Edinburgh.

“I look forward to working with the chair, trustees and talented staff to build on Simon’s legacy, and further RBGE’s world-leading research and horticulture, continue the digitising of plants in its Herbarium, and welcome visitors back to the iconic Palm House next summer.

“I’m also passionate about furthering work with local communities and partners in Scotland and training of the next generation of botanists and taxonomists to identify, protect and conserve plants and fungi, for people and the planet.”

RBGE was founded in 1670 as a physic garden to train medical students, and today it combines research with public engagement, conservation action and a focus on lifelong learning.

It is home to more than 13,500 species of plants across its four gardens, and welcomes more than a million visitors a year.

Dominic Fry, chairman of the board of trustees, said Dr Knights will bring a “wealth of experience and integrity” to the role.

“From her scientific and horticultural acumen to her experience as a diplomat overseas, Julia’s track record demonstrates a close synergy with the work and ethos of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh,” he said.

“I am confident Julia has the skills and energy to ensure this organisation continues to prosper at the fore of our sector and am very much looking forward to working alongside her.”

Her appointment has also been welcomed by Scotland’s Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, who said the work of botanic gardens has “never been more important”.

“Julia’s wealth of experience in the climate and environmental sector as a scientist, a civil servant, and as a British diplomat will bring strong and inspirational leadership to this next exciting chapter,” she said.

Outgoing Regius Keeper Mr Milne said he was “immensely proud” of all that had been achieved during his tenure.

During more than a decade in the post, Mr Milne has overseen a range of research and conservation projects in Scotland and elsewhere – including the restoration of 10 Scottish native species.

His tenure has also seen the commencement of the Edinburgh Biomes programme, which aims to fully refurbish the garden’s public and research glasshouses.

“Together, we have advanced the understanding, conservation, and appreciation of the plants and fungi on which all known life depends,” Mr Milne said.

“As I prepare to step aside, I do so with complete confidence that my successor will lead the RBGE with vision and resolve towards its next exciting chapter, continuing to champion plant diversity and the very future of our planet.”