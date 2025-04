Charities call for wind farm to be blocked as thousands of bird deaths feared

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nature charities are urging the Scottish Government to refuse consent for one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms, warning it could kill and displace tens of thousands of seabirds.

They warn the Berwick Bank wind farm would be “catastrophic” for Scotland’s seabirds and call for developments in more “appropriate” locations.

Berwick Bank would have up to 307 turbines located in the outer Firth of Forth, around 40km off the Scottish coast near seabird sites like Bass Rock, St Abb’s Head and the Isle of May – which is home to puffins.

RSPB Scotland, the Marine Conservation Society, National Trust for Scotland, Scottish Wildlife Trust and Scottish Seabird Centre have united to call for the development to be refused and have written to Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney.

Anne McCall, director of RSPB Scotland, said: “Offshore wind has a key role in tackling the climate and nature emergency. We fully support well-sited wind farms which work with nature. But they are being held back by a major spanner in the works.

“Berwick Bank would be catastrophic for Scotland’s globally important seabirds. Its impacts are so damaging it is blocking plans for new, less-harmful wind farms.

“As the First Minister said earlier this year, nature should be at the heart of climate action. Our message to the Scottish Government is clear: Refuse Berwick Bank to unlock the full potential of offshore wind while protecting our outstanding wildlife.”

The charities claim new offshore wind developments are being held back due to their combined impacts with Berwick Bank on Scotland’s seabird populations, and suggest refusing it could open up opportunities for other such projects.

Berwick Bank has been awaiting a decision for two years after SSE Renewables submitted a planning application to the Scottish Government in late 2022.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) cares for St Abb’s Head National Nature Reserve, which is home to around 45,000 seabirds during breeding season, including protected kittiwake, guillemot, razorbill and shag species.

Diarmid Hearns, interim director of conservation and policy at NTS, said: “Climate change is one of the biggest threats to seabirds and offshore wind development is important to meet Scotland’s climate ambitions, therefore we are fully supportive of it.

“However, installations must be located with sensitivity to the very habitats we’re trying to protect from climate impacts – the proposed site for Berwick Bank is likely to cause high levels of ecological damage and severely impact the seabird colonies at St Abb’s Head.

“We urge ministers to reject the proposal for Berwick Bank and instead focus on advancing proposals in more appropriate locations.”

Analysis carried out for the developer predicts hundreds of bird collisions a year, which the charities said could mean tens of thousands killed and displaced over the coming years.

Harry Huyton, chief executive at the Scottish Seabird Centre, said Berwick Bank is “simply the wrong place for an offshore wind farm”.

He added: “Most of Scotland’s seabird species are already in decline, and Berwick Bank threatens to undermine attempts to restore populations by killing and displacing tens of thousands of seabirds.”

Berwick Bank could generate up to 4.1 gigawatts, enough energy to power more than six million homes, and is described as one of the world’s largest offshore wind opportunities by SSE Renewables.

On the Berwick Bank project website, SSE Renewables said it spent a decade carrying out one of the world’s largest aerial bird surveys, enabling it to put forward a more environmentally friendly design.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on a live consenting application.”

SSE Renewables has been asked for comment.